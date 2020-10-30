JAY — Representatives from state and local education centers are ready to help the 67 people who lost their jobs this week at the Androscoggin Mill.

The 110 people who previously lost their jobs at the mill in July and September are already being helped by the Maine Department of Labor, according to department spokeswoman Jessica Picard.

Department representatives have scheduled Rapid Response services for the newest wave of dislocated workers.

Rapid Response is a program to assist affected workers who have lost their jobs due to downsizing or closures, according to the Maine CareerCenter website.

The Rapid Response Team provides laid-off workers with information on what services are available, showing them how to apply for unemployment insurance, and letting them know what other options there are such as training, job search assistance, and health insurance, Picard said.

The department “always include and invite the local adult education center to participate in Rapid Response sessions,” she wrote.

“Our Rapid Response team connects with any company where there have been layoffs to offer informational sessions and services,” Picard wrote in an email Thursday. “These sessions with affected workers, which has been expanded to also include virtual sessions during the pandemic, provide information and answer questions on unemployment insurance, CareerCenter resources and training options available, and health care information.”

CareerCenter services are open to everyone, and information on what types of reemployment services and workshops CareerCenters provide can be found online at mainecareercenter.gov.

CareerCenters also offer 1-on-1 services to look at what someone’s career goals or next steps may be, and how to help them get there. Whether someone is eligible for unemployment insurance benefits ultimately depends on each individual’s earnings and circumstances. Eligibility cannot be determined until they apply for benefits, according to Picard.

Robyn Raymond, director of Spruce Mountain Adult and Community Education in Livermore Falls, and Nancy Allen, director of Franklin County Adult and Community Education in Farmington, say they have a lot of educational options available for dislocated workers and anyone else who loses a job.

Classes include teaching people how to put together resumes, cover letters, career exploration, college transition, technology and workforce training.

Raymond said among the course offerings at the Spruce Mountain center are IT professional classes and certified medical assistant, culinary, Occupational Safety and Health Administration certification and paralegal classes. A list of courses can be found at rsu73.maineadulted.org/.

The Spruce Mountain center is in the RSU 73 Central Office building at 9 Cedar St. in Livermore Falls. The telephone number is 207-897-6406. Raymond’s email is [email protected]

“We have a full line of courses,” Allen said. “What may be of significant help is our Community Support days. Every Thursday we are offering no cost classes in resume writing, career exploration, cover letter writing, and all sorts of technology.”

Other courses include certified nursing assistant, medical technician and emergency medical technician. The website is rsd9.maineadulted.org.

The center is at 129 Seamon Road, Suite 1A, in Farmington at Mt. Blue Campus. The telephone number is 207-778-3406. Allen’s email is [email protected]

