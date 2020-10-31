I am writing in response to the letter from Lindie LeClair in the Sun Journal on Sept. 26. I find the people of Minot very friendly.

Since this COVID-19 shutdown in March we just wave to each other. But before this shutdown how much did her or her mom participate in any activities in Minot? For instance, church, gGrange, 4-H Extension Service, snowmobile club, motorbike racing, ball games, school, town, community day, MMA Athletic Association or historical society?

At 89 years of age I still find the neighbors in Minot very caring and friendly.

Hester Gilpatric, Minot

« Previous

Next »