TURNER — Leavitt junior midfielder Eve Martineau offered a reasonable explanation for the Hornets’ three-goal surge in the fourth quarter of Saturday morning’s field hockey game with St. Dom’s.

“We had a bit of a rough third quarter.” said Martineau, who earned an assist and watched her Hornets upend St. Dom’s 4-2. “I think once a couple of people really wanted it then everybody else sees that and then we just worked really hard in that last quarter.”

“I think we played a really good game. I think we played really hard,” she said. “We had a lot of little passes that we are trying to focus on and then we really moved the ball.”

The score was tied 1-1 heading into the third quarter. The Saints, who continued to press hard, conjured up their second goal when sophomore forward Isabella Pelletier scored her second goal on Lorelei Bonney’s assist with just 14 seconds left in the quarter.

But the Hornets used a young group of athletes and opened up on the Saints in the fourth quarter with a blistering, unanswered three-goal rally.

“We played Lewiston yesterday so we were dragging a little bit early in that third quarter,” Leavitt coach Wanda Ward-MacLean said. “The kids were really disappointed in themselves. We put a couple of subs in that hadn’t played very much in the game so they had a little more energy. So that kind of of sparked us.

“Overall, I think we did well,” the coach said. “We made some nice passes in the circle. We were touching the ball a lot. Earlier in the game, we were hitting the ball at the goalie instead of tipping it around her. We really improved on that as the game went on.”

Leavitt sophomore midfielder/forward Jazzlyn Clark tied the game with her first goal thanks to senior midfielder Ginny Twitchell’s feed. With the score tied at 2-2, there were signs that the teams might be heading into overtime.

With 5:16 left in the game, sophomore forward Cierra Barker set up the next two crucial Leavitt goals to collect back-to-back assists late in the final stanza.

Freshman forward Emma Beady scored Leavitt’s go-ahead goal with 5:16 left in the game, allowing the Hornets to overtake Saints with a 3-2 lead.

For insurance purposes, Clark knocked in her second goal 42 seconds later, giving the Hornets breathing room and a 4-2 victory.

St. Dom’s struck first, with Pelletier scoring her first goal on junior forward Julianne Cook’s assist at with 3:52 left in the first quarter. The Hornets tied the game two-and-a-half minutes latter on a Twitchell goal with assistance from Martineau. Leavitt goalie Paige DeMascio got the win in net.

“The first three quarters we were up and competing with them,” St. Dom’s coach Abigail Bowie said. “It was definitely like an equally matched game and then these things happen, and in the last quarter, sometimes you can’t finish.

“But I think the effort that they put forward was really, really great,” she added. “I think the girls really put in an A+ effort and they should not hang their heads.”

