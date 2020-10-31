100 Years Ago: 1920

The Stanton Bird club will have an invitation night at Chase hall tonight and Dr. Arthur Norton, curator of the Portland Society of Natural History, will give an illustrated lecture on some of the birds of Maine.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Auburn Police Chief Stephen Smyc has received a ‘thank you letter from the Auburn Fire Department. Friday during heavy rain, communications were out for a period of time at Central Station and police assisted in setting up temporary communications, by way of walkie talkies. The letter from Deputy Harry A Berry reads as follows: I wish to highly commend the members of your department for their cooperation and fine assistance rendered to the Fire Department during the communications emergency Friday night, Oct 23. In my opinion, this is an outstanding example of Public Service at its best. Two calls for fires in buildings were received during the emergency and without the cooperation and assistance mentioned above large losses would have occurred to the owners, occupants and to the city. Chief Giberti is on vacation and upon his return to duty, I know that he will be more than pleased to learn of the results of the emergency operations.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Cutesy baby outfits are nice, but what expectant mothers really need at their baby showers are health and safety tips, first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton said Wednesday. Mrs. Clinton, who is writing a parenting book, told an audience of mothers and expectant mothers that some people question the need for her book, claiming parents already know what to do. “And I said, ‘Well, I didn’t. I didn’t get an instruction manual when my daughter was born. Much of it was trial by error and, luckily, I had family and friends and other people who were there for me telling me what I needed to do to keep my baby safe and healthy.'”

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

