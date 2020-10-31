LEWISTON – Jacqueline “Jackie” St. Jean, 81, of Lewiston, died peacefully in her sleep at home on Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on April 3, 1939 in Lewiston, the daughter of Aime and Fleurette (Jutras) Carrier. Jackie graduated from Edward Little High School class of 1957. She married Guy St. Jean in 1959 and together they raised three children in the home they built in Lewiston. Jackie spent most of her career as a bookkeeper starting at the Bates Mill and retiring after many years in the office of JCPenney at The Auburn Mall.

She was a talented artist who loved to draw, knit and cross stitch. Also an avid reader, she enjoyed many murder mysteries and suspenseful thrillers. She loved to laugh, with a great sense of humor and a quick sarcastic wit. As a woman of faith, she regularly attended services at Holy Cross parish for many years. She was also very active in the Lewiston / Auburn recovery community from 1977 right up until the time of her passing.

She loved sun tanning by the ocean, spending summers at Popham Beach for years until moving to summers on Gun Point, Harpswell in 1980.

Jackie is survived by her husband of 61 years Guy St. Jean; her three children Lise Stone and husband Greg, Renee St. Jean and husband Kim Chasse, Steve St. Jean and wife Leah; her grandchildren Alex Stone, Graham Ratner, Simon Ratner, Lila St. Jean, Noelle St. Jean; and her sister Jeannine O’Malley.

She was predeceased by her parents Aime and Fleurette (Jutras) Carrier and brother Norman Carrier.

Due to Covid restrictions and per Jackie’s request, services will be private. Condolences and memories may be shared at Pinette, Dillingham & Lynch funeral home: http://www.lynchbrothers.com