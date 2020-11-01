LEWISTON – Diane A Bragg, 64, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Born in Lewiston, a daughter of Lucien and Venise Roy of Lewiston.

As a young woman she belonged to The Salvation Army Church volunteering at the many programs they offered to the community until she met her husband, Harrison, in 1974 at the local dance hall when they sat next to each other. As he went to get up she held his arm and said, “You ain’t going nowhere.” And that was true for the next 44 years. Everyone will remember her as an amazingly easy person to spend time with who was incredibly kind and friendly; the person who would help anyone and made everyone’s day by making sure they felt special even if she didn’t know them.

Her family will remember her playing Beano and her favorite Pac-Man, but they will miss her phone calls to make sure she never missed the chance to say “I love you”.

Diane is survived by her husband, Harrison Bragg; her sons, Thomas Cook and Tracy Bragg and her six grandchildren; and her sisters, Joan Strout and Esther Nonon; as well as her former husband, Gerald Cook. She will also be missed greatly by her best and very special friend, Gail who was a great support to Diane for over 20 years.

There are no services planned at this time.