AUBURN — Central Maine Community College Interim President Betsy Libby has announced the following staff appointments:

Michelle Bourne has joined the Learning and Advising Center team as the Jobs for Maine Graduates college success specialist. She is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature with a minor in communication. A Portland native who lives in New Gloucester, Bourne worked previously at the Lewiston Regional Technical Center.

Jennifer Cabral was named director of Learning and Advising, a position she assumed in the spring. A member of the CMCC Class of 2004, she went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from USM and her MBA from the University of Phoenix. She also graduated from the Kennebec Leadership Institute in 2014. Prior to joining CMCC, Cabral worked at Andover/Kaplan/Purdue for 11 years, working her way from admissions adviser to center director. She makes her home in Greene.

Kristen Huntress will be a financial analyst at CMCC. Huntress recently graduated from CMCC with President’s Honors, earning degrees in accounting and business administration and management. She is pursuing her a bachelor’s degree in accounting at USM. The winner of the 2019 CMCC Female Student Athlete of the Year Award, Huntress was a member of the 2019 national championship basketball team and was named a USCAA Academic All-American. She lives in her hometown of Harrison.

Matthew Poorman was named facilities maintenance specialist. On the job at CMCC since June, Poorman is a native of Wauseon, Ohio. He has enjoyed a varied career working as a mechanic, a heavy equipment operator, and a welder, for which he holds a number of certifications. Poorman’s skills also extend to pouring and finishing concrete.

Dustin West was named admission representative and esports coach. West joined the admissions staff in April. A former student athlete at CMCC, he transferred to the University of Maine at Augusta where he recently earned his degree in justice studies. West is also serving as coach of the Mustang esports teams. A competitive esports athlete since he was 8, he competes professionally in Fortnite.

Amanda York was hired a TRIO Retention and Transfer adviser. York worked previously as a talent acquisition specialist for the University of Maine System, where she supported the campuses in Orono and Machias. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Maine, and will be completing a master’s degree in adult and higher education from the University of Southern Maine in December. A native of Milford, she resides in Lewiston.

filed under: