The paintings of Maine artists Anita F. Poulin and Wendy Pelletier are on display for the month of November in the Woman’s Hospital Association Rotating Art Gallery at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Poulin has been painting since childhood, coming from three generations of artists known for the Maine scenes they have painted for over a century. Her artwork is influenced by the Pine Tree State and its four seasons. “If an artist is patient, Maine offers painting opportunities beyond expectations.” The owner of GreenWood Gallery and the former AP Graphics, she is a registered State of Maine fine art artist who has lived in Maine all of her life. A portrait artist as well as a still life and nature painter, she gives private and group instruction at her home and has taught for a number of years at Senior College.

Pelletier is a featured artist for a second time at CMMC. Her work has also been shown at the Harlow Gallery in Hallowell. A past exhibiter at the Portland and Gardiner Art Walks, her art has been in local art galleries in Hallowell and Gardiner and was accepted this year at the Boothbay Harbor Artisans CO-OP. An artist for over 30 years, her current medium of choice is acrylic and resin, working completely free form without the use of paint brushes. Her work also includes functional art including serving trays, cutting boards, glassware and furniture.

The works on display may be purchased through the WHA Gift Shop located adjacent to the main lobby at Central Maine Medical Center. A percentage of sale proceeds benefits patients of CMMC.

filed under: