Nov. 2, 1789: President George Washington, on his only visit to Maine – which is then part of Massachusetts – fishes for cod off the coast at Kittery, catching two of them. He also visits the site of what will become the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

Nov. 2, 1860: The town of Bristol, like most of Maine, throws its support in the presidential election to Republican candidate Abraham Lincoln, whose running mate is Maine’s U.S. Sen. Hannibal Hamlin. However, the residents of Muscongus Island – now called Loud’s Island – vote mostly for Lincoln’s Democratic opponent, Stephen Douglas.

The island was paying taxes to Bristol for years even though it had been omitted from surveying maps and was not technically part of any town. Outraged by the election result, the islanders declare their independence from the United States and proclaim the Republic of Muscongus.

When military officials go to the island in 1863, in the middle of the Civil War, to enforce the Union’s draft law by registering nine eligible men there, islanders meet them with weapons and force them to return to the mainland.

One officer returns later, looking for one of the men, and the prospective draftee’s wife pelts the officer with potatoes, driving him away. The draft targets eventually agree to pay money to hire military substitutes, which is legal at the time.

The Republic of Muscongus petitions the U.S. government for readmission to the United States in 1934. The musical group Castlebay later records a song about this odd historical sideshow, called “The Independent Republic of Muscongus.”

Nov. 2, 1971: In a statewide referendum initiated by business interests opposed to a state income tax, voters reject a proposal to abolish the income tax by a 3-to-1 margin. It was the first initiative placed on the ballot in 24 years.

A Republican-controlled Legislature passed the income tax law in 1969, and Democratic Gov. Kenneth Curtis signed the bill.

Nov. 2, 1999: Maine voters approve a referendum question legalizing the sale and use of medical marijuana by patients who have been issued authorization cards. The “yes” vote draws 62 percent of the votes. The law, however, neither specifies any means of distribution nor addresses how patients may obtain the drug legally, given that its use remains illegal under federal law.

In 2000, the Legislature passes and Gov. Angus King signs a bill directing the Maine attorney general to form a task force to draft recommendations about how to implement the law approved by voters. The task force disbands in September that year without achieving any of the 2000 law’s goals.

On Nov. 3, 2009, voters approve another medical marijuana referendum question, prompting Gov. John Baldacci to set up a task force on implementation. That group issues a report in January 2010. Passage of a bill submitted by Baldacci lays the groundwork for implementation of medical marijuana rules under the Administrative Procedures Act.

Emergency rules are put into effect in May 2010, applying to eight medical marijuana dispensaries that are set up throughout the state.

Joseph Owen is an author, retired newspaper editor and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. Owen’s book, “This Day in Maine,” can be ordered at islandportpress.com. To get a signed copy use promo code signedbyjoe at checkout. Joe can be contacted at: [email protected]

