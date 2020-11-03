RUMFORD – Irene R. Gallant, passed away November 1, 2020, with her loving family by her side.

She was born December 13, 1929, in Upton, Maine daughter of Wilfred and Ida (Lemay) Richard.

She was married June 12, 1949, to her devoted husband Ivon and spent 69 beautiful years with him until his passing January 10, 2018. With Ivon she enjoyed years of wintering in Florida, spending summers at Cathedral Pines Camping, and watching her grandchildren grow into wonderful adults. Irene was also an avid crafter and donated many afghan, slippers, etc., to Rumford Hospital and Rumford Group Home.

Surviving Irene are her five children, Janice and Jim Melton Bangor, Maine, Robert and Fay Gallant Wheelock, Vermont, Donna and Lee Hamann Rumford, Maine, Michael and Cindy Rumford, Maine, Barry Gallant and Tara Cahalin Chalfont, Pa. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her brother, Donald Richard from New Sharon, Maine

Services will be private at the families request due to the limited capacity due to CDC Guidelines.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of S. G. Thibault Funeral Home, 250 Penobscot St., Rumford, Maine.

Please visit http://www.sgthibaultfunealhome.com to leave heart felt condolences to Irene's family and friends.

