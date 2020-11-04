Food sales

LIVERMORE — Saturday, November 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Livermore Community Building, 25 Church Street, Livermore. Braylyn is 13 years old. She was diagnosed at birth with Aortic Stenosis, with a heart aneurysm. Bray will be going to Boston’s Children’s Hospital within the next couple of months for two life saving surgeries. The family is trying to raise money to help with expenses for Braylyn’s single mother, Jill, to get back and forth to Boston and to help pay household expenses. Due to the fact she is a single mom, she will be out of work for possibly four to five months; any donation will be greatly appreciated. An account has been set up, called Bray’s Benefit, at Otis Federal Credit Union in Jay, for anyone that would like to make a contribution.

NORTH JAY — The North Jay Grange is having a Craft and Food sale on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be Christmas decorations, clothing, household items and much more. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Five to 10 customers will be allowed in at a time. For more information, please call 207-208-9225 or 207-578-0821.

VFW suppers

JAY — VFW post #3335 and auxiliary in Jay will be resuming their Friday night suppers beginning the first Friday in November. The price is $7 and the theme for the month will be homemade soup and sandwich with dessert. All meals are take-out only so please call ahead to reserve yours. Call Janice at 207-897-2122. Pick up time is 5 p.m.

During the second half of the month they will be making wreaths and holiday centerpieces displayed outside to sell when you pick up your take outs.

Our veteran’s organizations have taken a hit during the pandemic. Many have to make the decision on whether to close. Here in Jay we are trying to do what we can to keep the bills paid until we can reopen.

The VFW’s and auxiliaries’ nation wide have raised millions of dollars through our programs such as: Veterans and family support, hospital, legislature, scholarships, youth activities community service and Americanism.

