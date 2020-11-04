PARIS — Incumbent Oxford County Commissioner David Duguay has prevailed in his bid to hold his District 2 seat, winning reelection against challenger Scott Cole.

Cole, who is a former Oxford County administrator, conceded the race just after 7 a.m. Wednesday. He had been holding a slight lead late Tuesday over Duguay, with five of the 18 towns reporting in, but as the remaining towns reported in the lead switched decisively to Duguay.

In his concession statement, Cole congratulated Duguay “for a solid victory” in earning another four-year term.

This will be Duguay’s fifth term as county commissioner.

In his statement, Cole said he was pleased to win towns in the western part of the district, including Bethel and Newry, but it was not enough to overcome Duguay’s support in the more populated River Valley towns of Rumford, Mexico and Dixfield.

A pragmatist, Duguay, 63, has served as commissioner since he was first elected in 2004. Retired as Hannaford supermarket and pharmacy store manager after 42 years, he stressed his experience and knowledge of county government during this period of financial challenges. He said with his involvement, the proposed county budget is flat funded for 2021.

Cole, 59, has served 29 years as a manager of four towns and as Oxford County administrator. He served six years in the U.S. Army as a transportation officer, honorably discharged with the rank of captain. He is working as a school bus driver for MSAD 44 in Bethel. His goal is to see county government deliver the best programs and services possible for the finite money being raised through property taxes.

District 2 in Oxford County includes Andover, Bethel, Byron, Canton, Dixfield, Gilead, Hanover, Lincoln Plantation, Magalloway Plantation, Mexico, Newry, Peru, Roxbury, Rumford, Upton and the unorganized territory of Milton, Riley and Northern Oxford County.

Cole thanked his supporters and said he has not dismissed another run for political office in the future.

