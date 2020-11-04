JAY — Police identified a local man on Wednesday as the victim of a fatal crash on Tuesday morning on Route 133.

Brandon Hall, 28, of Jay was pronounced dead at the scene, Police Chief Richard Caton IV said.

Hall tried to pass a vehicle, and the SUV he was driving went into a ditch, struck a tree and rolled over, he said.

Witnesses did not feel Hall was doing anything wrong, he said. The vehicle just kept going straight across the road, he said.

The crash occurred between Macomber Hill and Lomie Rivers roads and was reported at 10:10 a.m. Route 133 was closed for about two hours.

