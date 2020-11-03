JAY — Police are at the scene Tuesday of a fatal accident on Route 133 between Macomber Hill and Lomie Rivers roads.
The road is blocked off at those intersections. Traffic is being detoured.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Franklin
Police investigate fatal crash on Route 133 in Jay
-
Crime
Portable toilet set on fire in Lewiston
-
Maine
On Election Day, Maine sees record 127 cases of COVID-19
-
Election 2020
‘Vote and get home’: Anxious voters say on Election Day
-
Nation / World
Fauci is tough to fire despite chants from Trump crowd