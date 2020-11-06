The election is over. It is imperative for people to consider ways to reconnect and work together to tackle the challenges that this country and this world face.

Disasters of any kind do not take into account people’s political views. There is common ground for everyone to support the search for workable ways to mitigate the effects related to climate change and the current pandemic.

Above all, people must understand that, working together, they can make a difference. One voice can lead to many; one step can be joined by others.

All the future tomorrows start with today. People have a choice: to continue believing that no one voice will make a difference, or stand with others in the search for better answers.

Cameron Churchill, Auburn

« Previous

Next »