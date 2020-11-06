LIVERMORE FALLS – James “Jim” E. Cameron, 84, a resident of Livermore Falls, passed away, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at his home in Livermore Falls, following a short illness. He was born July 24, 1936, in St. Stephens, New Brunswick, Canada, the son of Aubrey F. Cameron and Marjorie E. (Brown) Boyd. He received his education in Canadian schools. In 1988, he married Gail Chabot of Livermore Falls. Jim worked as a truck driver for Superior Trucking for 25 years. Jim enjoyed visiting and hanging out with friends at Hillside in Jay.

Jim is survived by his wife, Gloria Cameron of Livermore Falls; five children, Belinda Gaudet of Calgary, Canada, Darlene, Dana, Doug, and Delinda Cameron all of Brunswick; three grandchildren, Derek Cameron and his wife Shannon, Deven Cameron, and Pheobe Oliveira and her husband Woody, all of Brunswick, and two great-grandchildren, Landon and Colton Cameron of Brunswick.

He was predeceased by his mother, son, Dwayne Cameron, and stepfather, Charles Boyd. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Frank L. Mitchell

V.F.W. Post 3335,

64 Jewell Street

Jay, ME 02439.