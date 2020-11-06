WILTON — The Town of Wilton reported 2,201 ballots cast on Tues., Nov. 3, with 1,230 of those as absentee ballots. Throughout Tuesday, a line of voters remained consistent and wrapped around the Town Office, where Deputy Treasurer Linda Bureau monitored the door ensuring no more than eight voters were inside at one time.
As people streamed out of the office, many stopped to sign the petition to put Central Maine Power Company’s corridor project to a statewide vote. Volunteer Geri Bryant said that the slower flow due to coronavirus precautions allowed more voters to familiarize themselves with the petition as they waited in line.
Dawson Tolman, 19, of Wilton registered Tuesday and cast his first ballot ever, saying he wasn’t nervous about voting in-person.
“I’m not so much as nervous as what comes after,” he said.
As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Wilton had 838 ballots cast, including absentees. Town officials decided not to tabulate absentee ballots ahead of time.
“We really didn’t anticipate this kind of absentee number,” Town Clerk Diane Dunham said as she directed Dawson through his registration process.
Wilton has about 2,983 registered voters and Dunham said she had registered about 15 more by Tuesday afternoon.
Wilton’s ballot counts which includes Washington Township are as follows:
Presidential Election
Joe Biden 978
Roque De La Fuente 2
Howie Hawkins 18
Jo Jorgensen 62
Donald Trump 1117
U.S. Senate
Susan Collins 1264
Sara Gideon 773
Max Linn 39
Lisa Savage 92
U.S. House of Representatives
Dale Crafts 960
Jared Golden 1189
Franklin County Sheriff
Edward Hastings 821
Scott Nichols 1299
State Senate District 17
Russell Black 1409
Jan Collins 756
State House of Representatives District 114
Randall Hall 1397
Greg Kimber 718
Franklin County Commissioner District 1
Tiffany Maiuri 929
Terrance Brann 1199
Register of Probate
Heidi Jordan 1799
