FARMINGTON — A surprise in the works for months was finally realized Wednesday, Nov. 4, when L. Herbert “Bussie” York was recognized for 50 years of service to the Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation District (FCSWCD).

The plan was to make the presentation at the district’s annual meeting last spring. Then, Governor Janet Mills prohibited social gatherings of more than 10 people in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in Maine.

FCSWCD Chairman Henry Hardy first presented York with a Distinguished Service Award from the Maine Association of Conservation District’s board.

“I actually got this last year at the winter meeting,” Hardy said. “We were going to present it at our annual meeting.”

Hardy read an email from the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry State Soil Scientist David Rocque, “Bussie’s passion was soil and water conservation and Maine Soil and Water Conservation Districts in particular. Bussie worked tirelessly and took advantage of every opportunity to help Maine SWCDs and their efforts to conserve our soil and water resources. He didn’t do it to improve his standing or climb any ladder. He did it because it was his passion.”

“David also said, ‘If it weren’t for Bussie, I wouldn’t have my job’,” Hardy told York.

“That’s probably true,” York replied with a laugh.

Hardy then presented York with a plaque recognizing York’s 50 years of service to the FCSWCD. FCSWCD Executive Director Rosetta White looked on.

Looking back, 50 years has brought many changes, York said later.

“The emphasis then was almost exclusively on farmland erosion and tillage systems,” he said. “There’s more of a broader picture now on all natural resources.”

York’s father-in-law, Warren Voter, was the one who encouraged York to join FCSWCD.

“Warren was on the board, he asked me to go on the board,” York said. “I went to a few state meetings with him in Bangor. I remember the President of the National Association of Conservation Districts from Nebraska coming to one meeting, which was quite unusual.”

York remembers working locally with Allison Hoar and the Harrises.

“It was a privilege to serve with Thayden Farrington, Fred Hardy, Paul Hersey, Edith McCleery and Rosetta White,” he said. “The greatest memories I have are the associations with so many dedicated and committed people at the local, state and national levels.”

York served six years as a director on the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD).

“It was a commitment,” he said, “For six weeks out of the year I was gone every year while serving on that board.”

In 1995, York received the NACD Special Service Award.

York and his wife, Brenda York, took over his father’s beef farm in 1961. In the next few years the farm expanded and dairy cattle replaced the beef herd under a new name, Sandy River Farms. Soybeans, corn, oats, alfalfa, hay, pumpkins and squash are among the crops raised at one time or another on the farm. Logging is done in winter and the farm’s registered Milking Shorthorns have been exhibited throughout the Northeast, Pennsylvania and Canada.

The Yorks have won many awards for their corn yields.

“Probably 100 conservation practices have been installed on the farm,” York said.

Included were a manure storage facility, bark bed, drainage tile, diversions, waterways, streambank stabilization, land leveling, stripcropping, intensive pasture management, crop rotation, no-till and minimum tillage on crop and hayland, and sludge management. Many pilot projects, testing of crop varieties and nitrogen soil testing were also undertaken.

In 1982, Sandy River Farms was the first farm in Franklin County to install an air transfer manure system. In 1992, an improved grazing system was initiated for the dairy herd and in 1993, a concrete feedlot area was built.

Sandy River Farms was recognized as the FCSWCD’s Conservation Farm of the Year in 1965 and 1994.

In 1999, York and Jim Hilton of Somerset County received a grant to purchase the first bean roaster for central, southern and western Maine. In 2006, a federal grant helped make the farm more energy efficient.

In 2001, York received the first annual Commissioner’s Distinguished Service Award at the 60th Annual Agricultural Trades Show in Augusta.

York has served as chairperson, vice chair, treasurer and secretary of FCSWCD. He served as the District State Area V representative for 10 years and as chair of the State Conservation Commission for 10 years.

York has served on numerous boards, programs or committees at municipal, county and state levels.

In 2016, York began the process to lease more than 300 acres of the farm for a solar energy project.

NextEra Energy Resources LLC acquired the proposed project in 2017.

In 2018, Sandy River Farms lost its longtime commercial milk buyer after a policy by the new owners said farms couldn’t sell milk to anyone else. The farm was selling milk, butter, yoghurt and frozen custard and other items at the farmstore it had built in 2011.

With the solar project under construction, Sandy River Farms’ milking herd has been reduced to 50. The milk produced supplies the farm’s local market.

“Even though change is always imminent, our commitment to sustainable farming practices will remain,” York said.

This year, York stepped down from the FCSWCD board.

“I will miss the camaraderie of this board, those I’ve served with on state and national boards,” York said. “That’s the thing I will carry with me is the association with those people.

“It was quite a ride.”

