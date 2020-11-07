Winners of 2020 4-H Golf tournament sponsored by Twin Towns Homes with a score of -16. From Left to right: Bob Houteri, Steve Place, /Marsha Mckenna and Brian Chamberlain Submitted photo

Martindale

Sunday, Nov. 1 smashed pumpkins results: 1. Jason Rousseau/Matt Gallagher/Ryan Rousseau/Daryl Herbert/Nick Elwell 57 (won the playoff) 2. Dave Luce/Jamie Donaldson/Ed Fortier/Tad Woolsey/Bob Parmakian 57 3. Mike Lavoie/Steve Morin/Cory Lagner/Ben Gautier/Rick Green 58 4. Nate Gould/Mike Doucette/Bob Bowie/Scottie Scott/Shari Casey 59 4. Nick Papagiorgio/Joe Manganaro/Gregg Baker/Mark Sawyer/Christina Cifelli 59 4. Phil Barter/Tony Towns/Kyle Olson/Russ Scudder/Scott McDonald 59 4. Kyle Bourassa/Jamie Grattelo/Tom Labrie/Scottie Scott/Shari Casey 59; Team Pins: No. 4 – Nick Papagiorgio/Joe Manganaro/Gregg Baker/Mark Sawyer/Christina Cifelli 3’3″ No. 9 – Matt Myrick/Danielle Rock/John Collins/Kyle Lukeski/Bob Rousseau 7’6″ No. 11 – Jace Pearson/Wayne Hackett/Levi Morin/Maureen Mayo/Zac Davis 7’4″ No. 17 – Brendon Croteau/Shaun McKinnon/Matt New/Dan Bushey/Steve Marchant 6′.

Springbrook

Sunday, Nov. 1 irregular scramble results: Gross – Bill Crane/Dan Parent/Ray Roy/Brandon Marcotte; Net – 1. Dick Therrien/Joe Mertzel/Tim Mynahan/Dick Metivier 57.85 2. Dave Kus/Roger Maloney/Aaron Burke/Bud Murphy 58.33; Pins: No. 2 – Lonney Steeves 5’7″ No. 8 – Matt Beckim 7’8″No. 13 – John Pleau 1’2″ No. 15 – Dick Therrien 5’1″; Skins: Gross – R.Convery/S.Cohen/M.Mansir/J.Kent No. 1, M.Labonte/R.Godin/T.Tiner/B.Pattershall No. 8, M.Beckim/R.Leeman/D.Rahmlow/A.Golden No. 16; Net M.Labonte/R.Godin/T.Tiner/B.Pattershall No. 8, L.Steeves/S.Bodge/R.Douglass/M.Sullivan No. 9, D.Kus/R.Maloney/A.Burke/B.Murphy No. 11, M.Beckim/R.Leeman/D.Rahmlow/A.Golden No. 16.

Saturday, Oct. 31 member/member alternate shot results: Gross – Keith Ross/Tom Crocker 74; Net – 1. Ken Carver/Scott Bubier 72 2. Don Rahmlow/Debbie Murphy 75; Pins: No. 2 – Ken Carver 5’8″ No. 8 – Keith Ross 14′ No. 13 – Ron Leeman 18’1″ No. 15 – Keith Ross 13’10”; Skins: Gross – D.Rahmlow/D.Murphy No. 4, K.Ross/T.Crocker No. 7 and No. 18; Net – S.Bodge/M.Sullivan No. 3 and No. 13, D.Rahmlow/D.Murphy No. 4, B.Adil/D.Cote No. 9, B.Crane/C.Carpentier No. 15, R.Leeman/A.Golden No. 16.

