Fairlawn

Ron Bilodeau aced the second hole on Thursday, Sept 3 using a 5-wood. It was witnessed by Skip Capone and Gene Keene.

Martindale

Sunday, Nov. 8 results: Point Quota — 1. Roger Densmore +6 2. Tim Fitzgerald +5 2. Tom Rowe +5 4. Rocky Myers +4 4. Tom Skelton +4 6. Brent Cary +1 6. Bobby Myers +1 6. Mike Doucette +1; Fourball (best gross/best net) — 1. Matt Ouellette/Ian Ryan/Tim Spear/Andrew Slattery -11 2. Bobby Myers/Russ Scudder/Dave Luce/Roger Densmore -9.

Saturday, Nov. 7 results: Point Quota — 1. Chip Morrison +6 1. Matt Myrick +6 1. Kelly Cates +6 4. Tom Labrie +5 5. Bob Bowie +3 5. Bobby Myers +3 5. Matt Ouellette +3; Skins: Gross — Tim Fitzgerald No. 9, Kyle Bourassa No. 12, Matt Myrick No. 13, Bobby Myers No. 16; Net — Tom Labrie No. 5, Brody Artes No. 6, Al Stasulis No. 8.

Friday, Nov. 6 results: Point quota — 1. Brian Bilodeau +7 2. Moe Morin +4 3. Jordy Knoren +3 3. Randall Doucette +3 5. John Emerson +2 6. Dave Luce E 6. Matt Ouellette E; Skins: Gross — Roger Densmore No. 3, Moe Martin No. 5, Dave Luce No. 6, Brian Bilodeau No. 10 and No. 14, Craig Chapman No. 12; Net — Ryan Brann No. 2 and No. 11, Danielle Rock No. 8, John Emerson No. 18

Springbrook

Sunday, Nov. 15 two-ball blind draw points results: 1. Bong Adil/Dave Kus -4 2. Brian Henderson/Don Rahmlow -7 3. Brandon Marcotte/Ed Balboni -11 3. Gaetan Bolduc/Rick St. Laurent -11; Pins: No. 2 — Dave Kus 7’8″ No. 8 — Brian Henderson 1’5″ No. 13 — Mike Mansir 13’4″ No. 15 — Mark Kent 28′; Skins: Gross — Roger Maloney No. 1, Dave Kus No. 2, Brian Henderson No. 4 and No. 5, Dan Parent No. 7, Keith Ross No. 13, Bong Adil No. 18; Net — Roger Maloney No. 1, Dan Parent No. 7, Steve Bodge No. 8, Keith Ross No. 13,

Saturday, Nov. 14 turkey two-ball blind draw points results: Gross — 1. Ron Leeman/Eric Medina 72 1. Bong Adil/Dick Therrien 72 3. Mike Burian/Dan Parent 73; Net — 1. Mike Labonte/Ray Fletcher 62 2. Leo Bellemare/Rita Howard 64 3. Ray Roy/Patti Ayotte 65; Pins: No. 2 — Bill Crane 7’11” No. 8 — Brad Pattershall 10’6″ No. 13 — Dick Therrien 6’1″ No. 15 — J. Levasseur 8’6″; Skins: Eric Medina No. 1, Matt Beckim No. 3, Mike Labonte No. 4 and No. 16, Tom Tiner No. 8, Dan Parent No. 12; Net — Bob English No. 2, Matt Beckim No. 3, Rich Howard No. 6, Dan Parent No. 12, Mike Labonte No. 18.

Wednesday, Nov. 11 6-6-6 results: Gross — 1. Leo Bellemare/Dave St. Andre 69 2. Ron Leeman/Ashley Golden 71 2. Matt Beckim/Don Rahmlow 71 2. Lonney Steeves/Jim Murphy 71; Net — 1. Keith Ross/Jon Kent 64.9 2. Steve Bodge/Matt Sullivan 65.82 3. Mark Randall/Kevin Irish 66.42 4. Scott Bubier/Bob English 69.68; Pins: No. 2 — Debbie Murphy 9’2″ No. 8 — Kevin Irish14’8″ No. 13 — Dave Kus 4’6″ No. 15 — Bud Murphy 8’2; Skins: Gross — Leo Bellemare/Dave St.Andre No. 3, Jeff Kent/Ray Convery No. 7, Steve Bodge/Matt Sullivan No. 9, Matt Beckim/Don Rahmlow No. 10, Debbie Murphy/Trent Murphy No. 14; Net — Bob Tremblay/John Pleau No. 5, Steve Bodge/Matt Sullivan No. 9, Ashley Golden/Ron Leeman No. 12, Debbie Murphy/Trent Murphy No. 14, Matt Beckim/Don Rahmlow No. 18.

Sunday, Nov. 8 blind draw cut throat points results: 1.Ray Convery/Bob Tremblay +6 2. Keith Ross//Mark Susi -2 2. Tom Tiner/Bill Crane -2 4. Sid Cohen/Leo Bellemare -4 5. Jay Hopkins/Josh Murphy -11 5. Rick Shea/Joe Mertzel -11; Pins: No. 2 — Ray Convery 5’11” No. 8 -Ray Fletcher 10″ No. 13 — Leo Bellemare 9’10” No. 15 — Leo Bellemare 2’5″; Skins: Gross — Jay Hopkins No. 3, Jeff Mertzel No. 9, Rick Carleton No. 11, Bud Murphy No. 15; Net — Drew Mertzel No. 1, Ray Fletcher No. 8 and No. 13, Rick Carleton No. 11, Claire Carpentier No. 14, Bud Murphy No. 15.

Saturday, Nov. 7 ABCD best one of four results: Gross — 1. Bong Adil/Mike Labonte/Patti Ayotte/Gaetan Bolduc 66 2. Ray Roy/Lou Maurice/Lonney Steeves/Aaron Burke 67; Net — 1. Jeff Mertzel/Jeff Kent/Daryl Cote/Rick Shea 58 2. Ryan Godin/Dave St. Andre/Rick Carleton/George Ames 59; Pins: No. 2 — Rachel Newman 12′ No. 8 — Joe Mertzel 6’10” No. 13 — Tim Mynahan 6’4″ No. 15 — Joe Mertzel 10’5″; Skins: Gross — Daryl Cote No. 1, Lou Maurice No. 10; Net — Daryl Cote No. 1, Dick Metivier No. 3, Dave Kus No. 5, Don Rahmlow No. 11, Ashley Golden No. 12, George Ames No. 17.

