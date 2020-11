Arrests

Auburn

• Leonid Bravo-Estrella, 37, of Auburn, on a charge of assault, 10:36 p.m. Sunday at 60 Court St.

• Samantha Downs, 30, of Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 10:42 p.m. Sunday at 518 Turner St.

Lewiston

• Daniel Reed, 67, of Lisbon, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 2:15 p.m. Monday at 127 Montello St.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Scott R. Marchildon, 47, of Bowdoinham struck a power line pole and rolled over after swerving to avoid an animal at 2:24 p.m. Friday on Hotel Road. Marchildon’s 2013 GMC was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Scott A. Demmons, 39, of Auburn rear-ended a vehicle driven by Rebekah Carlson, 25, of Auburn at 5:23 p.m. Friday on Hotel Road. Demmons’ 2014 Ford and Carlson’s 2015 Kia received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Dawn A. Robinson, 66, of Hebron struck a deer at 5:51 p.m. Friday on Hotel Road. Robinson’s 2013 Kia received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Tyler J. Weathington, 31, of New Gloucester struck a deer at 10:44 p.m. Sunday on Washington Street. Weathington’s 2001 Ford received functional damage.

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Munday Nkama, 33, of Portland struck a vehicle driven by Mark H. Berube, 66, of Lisbon Falls at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday on Lisbon Street. Nkama’s 2008 Mercedes-Benz and Berube’s 2015 Dodge received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Ashton C. Gray, 17, of Turner struck the side of a vehicle driven by Whitney L. Thurlow, 32, of Durham at 1:15 p.m. Saturday on Main Street. The 2015 GMC driven by Gray and owned by Robyn Gray and Thurlow’s 2017 Chevrolet were towed.

