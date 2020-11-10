I would like to thank the women shopping at Kohls on Tuesday, Nov. 3, who helped me when I fell in the store.
I thought my Rollator brakes were locked in place, but apparently they were not. I lost my balance and tried to sit down, but ended up slipping off the seat and onto the floor. Due to back and leg issues I could not get up by myself. Only women shopping there were willing to help me. At least one employee walked by and only asked if I was okay. No help from her.
Kohls needs to do more training on dealing with disabled customers. Yes, I will continue shopping there. They have things I like there, but I will need to be more careful with braking my Rollator. Again, ladies that helped me, thank you so much.
Kathleen Boothby, Rumford
