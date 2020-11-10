LEWISTON – Janice Louise Sites of Lewiston passed away Nov. 6, 2020 at Montello Manor with her son Douglas and his wife Giselle at her side. Janice was born on Dec. 3, 1924, a daughter of Charles and Martha Beaumont Keith.

She was a Lewiston High School graduate of the class of 1941. Janice worked at John G. West Company which then turned into the West Business Systems until her retirement.

She married Milton (Joe) Sites and was married to him for many years until his passing in 2001. She volunteered at St. Mary Hospital and Central Maine Medical Center as well as at the Auburn Hospice House. Janice was a member of the Red Hat Society and was treasurer of Riverside Cemetery. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was predeceased by her husband; and a daughter, Debra. Survivors include her two sons, Russell and Douglas Sites; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a most recent great- grandchild, Scarlett Victoria; and many nieces and nephews.

No services will be held at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

Donations may be made

in her memory to:

Activity Director,

Montello Manor

540 College St.

Lewiston, ME 04240