JAY – Brandon L. Hall, 28, of Jay, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, due to a tragic automobile accident in Jay. Even though Brandon was born out of state, he was what everyone would refer to as a “True Mainer” with his “ya bub” catch phrases and his off-beat accent which made him seem like an old soul.

Every person that Brandon came in contact with, whether family or friends, he would always put a smile on their face. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the outdoors. He always “lived life on his own terms” and as he always said, “Live life and be me.”

He will be misssed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his parents, Stephen and Robin Hall Sr. of Jay; paternal grandparents, Robert and Helen Hall of Jay; four brothers, Eric Hall of Vermont, Stephen Hall Jr. and his wife Suzanne of Sebago, Shawn Hall and his wife, Lindy of South Berwick, and Scott Hall and his wife, Sheryl of New Hampshire; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Memories and photos may be shared in his Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Jay.