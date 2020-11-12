WEST PARIS — Due to the dramatic local increase in the number of positive COVID-19 tests, The Finnish-American Heritage Society of Maine has decided to cancel the remaining meetings of 2020. Hopefully we will see everyone again March of 2021!
