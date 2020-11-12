POLAND – Barbara G. Kinner Clune passed away peacefully at Maine Medical Center in Portland on Nov. 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after suffering a stroke. She was born in Melrose, Mass. on July 9, 1927 to William and Mary Gertrude Kinner of Poland. She was 93 years old.Barbara lived her entire life in Poland. She graduated from Edward Little High School and Maine School of Commerce. She married and started a family with Thomas J. Clune of Garrison, N.Y. Barbara began a career as a feature writer for the Lewiston Sun Journal and soon became the Social Page Editor. She was the original researcher and writer for the still popular SunSpots column. She retired from the Sun Journal after 29 years of dedicated service.Barbara has always loved fashion and keeping up with new trends. She enjoyed flower gardening and her lupine and poppy gardens were locally admired. Barbara enjoyed travelling in the U.S. and Canada, and spending time with family and friends. Barbara loved the hustle and bustle of Christmas and especially spending the holidays with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Barbara leaves behind her sister, Joan L. Kinner of Poland; two daughters, Jennifer Day and her life partner Marshall E. Jackson of Sweden, and Suzanne Davies and her husband Stephen of Pleasant Hill, Calif.; her grandson, Ethan A. Clune Day of Sweden; great-grandsons, Camden Furlong of Baton Rouge, La. and Isaiah W. Furlong of Mechanic Falls and his mother, Samantha Hinson; her nieces, Anita Carlson, Kathy Pandolfo and Carol White; as well as many great and great-great-nieces and nephews.She is predeceased by her two brothers, William and Walter Kinner; her niece, Marilyn Kinner Sherman; and her oldest grandson, Jeremy E. Furlong.She will be greatly missed.