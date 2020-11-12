LEWISTON – Chris Michael Johnson, 71, of Lewiston passed away following a short illness on Nov. 8, 2020 at the Russell Park Manor. He was born on May 20, 1949 in Lewiston. He was married to Andressa Johnson of Los Angeles. Before Chris retired he worked for the Sun Cab Company. He served for many years as the vice president of Sun Cab and Fern’s Taxi Companies in Auburn and Lewiston. He also worked for a number of years for the City Cab Company. He took great pride in providing decades of transportation to residents of Auburn and Lewiston and was highly regarded by his many grateful customers.Chris attended the University of New Haven in New Haven, Conn. He also attended Merritt College in Oakland, Calif.. He attended Culver City High School in California and graduated from Edward Little High School, Auburn, in 1967.Chris is survived by his brothers, Todd Johnson of Las Vegas, Thomas Johnson Jr. and his wife, Mary Beth of New Gloucester and sisters, Terri Johnson of Florida, Judith Johnson and her partner, David Silvernail of Auburn. There were many special people in Chris’ life. Among them was his long time friend and childhood neighbor, Jim Hathorne, who was like a brother to him; and cousins, Linda and Roger Bishop of San Luis Obispo, Calif. spent much time with Chris during summers in Maine. There were many other cousins, nieces and nephews for whom he cared deeply, too many to mention here.He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas B. Johnson Sr. and Virginia A. Johnson. Chris was baptized at the United Methodist Church of Auburn and was a long time member.A private family service will be held in the spring.The family wishes to thank the staff of Russell Park Manor in Lewiston and also Schooner Estates of Auburn for their kind care of Chris over the past three years. Contributions in his name may be made to theUnited Methodist Church,439 Park Ave.Auburn, ME 04210