JAY — Regional School Unit 73 directors Thursday unanimously approved creation of an advisory committee on equity.

The committee can’t create programs, but it can suggest them, board Chairman Robert Staples said before the vote.

Every district in Maine doing this is as an advisory committee, Director Patrick Milligan of Livermore Falls said.

“There are going to be some really uncomfortable conversations,” he said. “Let’s listen to what’s going on out there, be prepared for allowing students, who may not feel they can speak up, speak up without judgment.”

When making decisions, Director Phoebe Pike of Livermore Falls said, empathy and kindness should be considered.

“I’ve always felt passionately that it’s our job as a board to ensure that every person who comes in contact with our schools feels welcome,” she said. “If it’s not kind, it shouldn’t be done. It never hurts to have more voices.”

The committee would be made up of stakeholders from the RSU 73 community, administrators, kindergarten through grade 12 staff, parents and school board members. It would meet regularly, when called by the board, to review and advise on:

• Policy: Review district policies to ensure equitable practice, advise on revisions or creation of new policy where needed.

• Curriculum: Review district curriculum to ensure diversity and representation of all populations and determine equal access to educational opportunities for all students of all abilities.

• Facilities: Review facilities and equipment to ascertain whether all students have equal access to educational opportunities and school activities.

In addition to the above, the committee could be called on to advise on any issues related to equity within its scope.

In other business, the board authorized a $1.89 million loan for Phase II of the Siemens Project to upgrade buildings.

The 12.5-year loan would have an interest rate of 3.25% for an annual cost of $189,332, Superintendent Scott Albert said.

“That’s less than what we were shooting for,” he added.

At the June 25 meeting, it was noted voter approval is not required, so long as the second phase is completed within five years of the first.

Some of Phase II includes a handicap lift for the stage at Spruce Mountain High School, boiler room upgrade and new roof at Spruce Mountain Middle School, new entry vestibule at Spruce Mountain Elementary School, all three in Jay, and new office entrance and vestibule at Spruce Mountain Primary School in Livermore.

‘Fill the Bus for Mr. Mike’ will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Central Office in Livermore Falls, in memory of bus driver Mike Collins who passed away last weekend. Nonperishable foods will be collected for area pantries. For those who wish to donate but need to make other arrangements, call Denise at 207-520-4290.

