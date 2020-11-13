LEWISTON – James E. Shearer, 95, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at d’Youville Pavilion in Lewiston. He was born on June 7, 1925 in Tillamook County, Ore., the son of M. A. and Bertha (Latimer) Shearer. He graduated from Tillamook High School. He enlisted in the Coast Guard during World War II, serving as a radarman on troop transport ships in the South Pacific. He attended Northwestern School of Commerce in Portland, Ore. where he met and ultimately married Norma Lou Brown on Sept. 10, 1947, and they were married for 67 years until her passing in 2014.

Jim and Norma lived in Portland Ore., St. Helens Ore., Mountlake Terrace Wash., Edmonds Wash., Imperial Beach, Calif., El Paso, Texas, Berwick and Auburn, Maine. Jim was active in churches wherever he lived, and served on numerous church boards. At the time of his death, he was a member of Court Street Baptist Church in Auburn.

Jim drove busses and trucks in several places until becoming a driver for Greyhound Bus Lines, retiring after 23 years. Even after retirement, he drove large trucks and busses locally.

He enjoyed traveling, reading, embroidery, jig-saw puzzles, and weaving.

He is survived by a daughter, Wandah Clark and her husband David Clark of Auburn, a son James E. Shearer II and his wife Lynn Shearer of Berwick; four grandchildren, Heather Rauscher, Leah Rauscher, Wendy Johnson and Danielle Hussey; and four great-grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his wife Norma; his sister, Marguerite (Shearer) Fitzjarrell; and daughter, Merrie Bertha Shearer.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Odd Fellows’ and Rebekahs’ Home of Maine, d’Youville Pavilion, and Beacon Hospice for their care and support.

Memorial services honoring Jim’s life will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16 at the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston. Current Maine CDC Guidelines for attendance will apply.

U.S. Coast Guard Military Honors and graveside services will be held privately at the Maine Veterans Cemetery Augusta.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

Odd Fellows’ and Rebekahs’ Home of Maine,

85 Caron Lane,

Auburn, ME 04210.

