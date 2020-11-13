• Joshua W. Appleby, 36, of 376 Perkins Valley Road, Woodstock, on two charges of failure to appear after bailed, 1:32 p.m. Monday by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Lester B. Bartlett, 28, of 331 Ahonen Road, Otisfield, on charges of eluding an officer, failing to stop for an officer, violation of condition of release and operating after license suspension, 8:19 p.m. Monday in Norway by Norway Police Department.

• Kenneth W. Brooks, 46, of 6 Community Lane, South Paris, on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, 5:48 p.m. Thursday at that address by Paris Police Department.

• Eve M. Donnell-Walker, 19, of 134B College St., Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 10:39 p.m. Thursday at 19 Sunvalley Circle by Mexico Police Department.

• Aaron J. Knopf, 41, of 733 Bakerstown Road, Poland, on a charge of failure to appear after bailed, 12:47 p.m. Tuesday at Oxford County Jail in South Paris by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Clifton L. Knowles, 58, of 101 North High St., Bridgton, on a charge of violation of condition of release, 8:07 a.m. Monday in Bridgton by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: