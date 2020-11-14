100 Years Ago: 1920

The first annual concert and ball of the Lewiston and Auburn American Railway Express employees was held with more than 200 in attendance including a body of Portland employees who came via a special interurban car, with 24 couples making the trip. A fine concert program preceded the ball, this given by Pettengill’s 12 piece orchestra, which afterward played for the general dancing.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Santa Claus is coming to town! It’s true! Auburn police have received a letter from the Lewiston-Auburn Area Chamber of Commerce, of the annual Santa Claus parade that will take place Saturday, Friday, Nov. 21. The parade will form on South Goff Street, Auburn, at 8:30 a.m. and will move out at 9 am. The parade units will travel down Court Street, across the North Bridge, into Lewiston. down Lincoln Street, up Chestnut Street, down Lisbon Street, to Main Street. where the parade will disband at the corner of Middle Street, Lewiston.

25 Years Ago: 1995

This year’s Oxford Hills Christmas parade, to be held Nov. 26, in Norway will feature a special treat for parade goers. The cast of “Christmas In A Small Town,” the annual musical presented by the Second Congregational Church of Norway, will present a float of a live Nativity, as well as a musical selection from the show. Past cast members are invited to join with the current cast.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

filed under: