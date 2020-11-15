HEBRON – Verna L. (Beaulieu) Thomas, at the age of 88, passed away peacefully in her home Nov. 13, 2020 surrounded by her family, after suffering a stroke. Born April 28, 1932 in Madawaska to Alfred and Alice (Pelletier) Beaulieu, Verna was one of 10 children. Married for 56 years to Robert P. Thomas, they raised six children. Verna was passionate about nursing and obtained her RN degree in nursing at the age of 62. She worked her entire nursing career at CMMC in Lewiston. Surviving Verna are her son, Michael (Lynn) Thomas, Bridgton, daughters, Jocelyn (Dennis) Frechette, Conway, N.H., Stephanie Warren, Bath, Jacinta (Roland) Dostie, Hebron, Jaimie Lynn Thomas, Hebron, Terra Thomas, Hebron, and Carol Ann Thomas, Hebron; also one brother, Joseph (Donna) Beaulieu, Brewer, two sisters, Aline Vigue, Oxford, and Norma (Norm) Holt of the Villages, Fla. She leaves behind her loving eight grandchildren, April, Courtney, Brandon, Ryan, Devon, Matthew, Christopher, Colby; also nine great-grandchildren. Sadly, Verna will miss the arrival of her first great-great-grandchild due in December who would have represented a fifth generation birth.Close friends of the family, the Swensons and their respective families fondly called Verna “MereMere”, surrounding her with love.Special thanks to Androscoggin Hospice for their caring and professional services. Due to Covid 19, there will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.