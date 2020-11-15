SOUTH PARIS – George Albert Reynolds passed on Nov. 6, 2020 at the South Paris Veterans’ Homes. He was born on Feb. 21, 1934 to Edgar S. and Mary Wojtko Reynolds in Lisbon Falls.

He graduated from Lisbon High School in 1952. He left the farm, joined the U.S. Air Force to travel the world, serving two tours in Vietnam retiring as TSGT after 22 years.

He worked as a carpenter until his final retirement which lead him back to his family, steamers and lobsters in Maine.

He married Donna Jean Meyette on July 7, 1956. Together they had five children. He married Margaret Clark Barrett on Sept. 3, 2005.

He is survived by his daughter Panda Reynolds, son Scott (Joyce) Reynolds; grandsons, Charles (Tiffany) Baker, Sean Reynolds; great-grandson Seth Baker, great-granddaughters Abbigail and Sarah; sisters Connie Lessard, Barbara Matson, Joan (Roger) Duquesnoy, Paulette (James) Carville, Rosemary Seachrist; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his wives; infant daughter Debbie Reynolds, daughters Tammera Nowajewski, Penny Reynolds; sister Muriel Stilphen, brother James Reynolds, brothers-in-law Arthur Stilphen, Robert Lessard, Richard Curtis, Charles Seachrist.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared with George’s family at http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com.

He was “a big man with a big heart.” Because of the Covid virus private graveside services will be held at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta with Air Force military honors, following Maine CDC guidelines.

Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 40 Main St. Lisbon Falls, 353-4951.

In lieu of flowers, donations in George’s memory may be made to any military organization of your choice.