POLAND – Rachel G. Blanchette passed away peacefully at the Androscoggin Hospice House on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 after a year long battle with cancer. A longtime resident of Poland Springs, she was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston on Oct. 10, 1961 to Lorraine (Bolduc) Coulombe and Joseph George Coulombe. Rachel married Daniel Blanchette on Oct. 8, 1983, and they celebrated 37 years of marriage together before her passing. She worked at First Federal Credit Union until her son Nicholas was born. She spent the next several years raising him. Often chaperoning many field trips. She returned to work in 1996, working at Dirigo Federal Credit Union for the next 24 years. Rachel had lots of different hobbies that she enjoyed doing with her family by her side. In the summer you could often find her on the water, sailing and kayaking or tending to her flowers in her garden. She would often travel across the country to visit car shows and explore antique shops. She had a passion for creating crafts, and recently took up painting again. Rachel was predeceased by her father, Joseph George Coulombe; and her grandmother, Irene Bolduc. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Blanchette; her son, Nicholas Blanchette and his longtime girlfriend Christina Rodney; her mother, Lorraine Coulombe; sister, Ann Durgin; niece, Amber Mulherin; great-niece, Hazel Mulherin; and her beloved dog, Velcro. No funeral or graveside services will be held per her wishes.