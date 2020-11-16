A 37-year-old man was killed after three motor vehicles collided on Route 202 near its intersection with Pease Road just after 12 noon Monday.

Buxton police have not identified the victim and won’t until his family members have been notified, police said late Monday evening.

Two other drivers were injured as a result of the crash. Patrick Devroy, 80, of Buxton, had to be extricated from his vehicle, which rolled onto its side. He was transported to Maine Medical Center and was listed in serious condition Monday night.

Kevin Aceto, 47, or South Berwick, sustained minor injuries and also was transported to Maine Med, police said. Aceto was treated and released from the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Buxton police, with help from a Maine State Police crash reconstruction specialist.

Route 202, also called Narragansett Trail, was closed in the area of Pease Road for more than two hours after the crash. Buxton and Gorham fire departments reported to the scene.

