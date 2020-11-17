Gov. Mills continues to ignore Mainers’ will to have a say in government issues.

She views Mainers as too stupid as to know what’s in their best interest. Enough is enough. Her dictatorship has to stop. I am more than happy to drop her off at the nearest beach. She can social distance and pound sand at the same time.

Mills needs to get over her self-righteous attitude. Mainers should look long and hard before electing someone to office.

Jim Benson, Livermore Falls

