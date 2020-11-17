LEWISTON — Lewiston School Superintendent Jake Langlais sent out a letter Tuesday to inform the public a positive case of COVID-19 had been reported at the middle school.

“The student that tested positive attended LMS on November 9 and 10,” Langlais wrote. “The only close contact was with fifteen cohort A students on Team Olympic and five teachers that worked with the student at the time of potential exposure who will quarantine.”

Because five teachers were listed as close contacts, Langlais wrote, Team Olympic will switch to remote instruction through Nov. 24, with a return date of Nov. 30, after the November break.

Langlais wrote that the students and staff in quarantine will be contacted by the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention.

“If you have not been contacted by staff or the CDC,” he wrote, “there is no interruption to your school or other schools at this time.”

