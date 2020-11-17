POLAND — The Department of Public Works in Poland was given an award Tuesday for design and construction of an outdoor transfer facility.
The Maine Chapter of American Public Works Association presented the Excellence in Public Works Award at a ceremony that included state and local elected officials.
It was the only award of its kind conferred this year in Maine for recognition of the design and construction of the so-called revetment at the Poland Transfer Station, according to a statement released to the news media.
The three-bay concrete structure is fortified by an earthen berm and is designed to receive pressure-treated lumber, construction debris and normal wooden lumber, according to officials.
The structure was built by Poland Public Works Director Adam Strout, with assistance from Daniel French, Mike Archer, Richard Marshall, Brian Marshall and Kevin Gagne.
The award was presented by Doug Howard, president of the Maine Chapter of the American Public Works Association.
