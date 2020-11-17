LIVERMORE FALLS – Clifton L. Amburg, 57, a resident of Livermore Falls, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at his home following recent health issues. He was born April 14, 1963 in Lewiston, the son of Lloyd Clifton Amburg and Ella Norris.

He attended school in Livermore Falls. Through the years Cliff had worked at the local shoe shops, Isaacson Lumber Company, and Maine Coastal. For the past 32 years he worked as fleet mechanic for Sun-Journal. He took much pride in his job until illness forced him to retire in 2019.

He enjoyed anything to do with the outdoors. He took much pride in his garden and landscaping around his home, having coffee on Saturdays with his mother and other family members, he looked forward to the time spent with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughter, April McDonald; grandchildren, Joseph and Mariah Moore, and Natasha and Brody Pond, his mother Ella Wilkins all of Livermore Falls; siblings, Glenda Amburg of North New Portland, Gail Hatch of East Livermore, Elaine Buckley of Leeds, Gloria “Pam” Mitchell of East Livermore, Dorene Von Aesch of Chesterville, James “Tiger” Wilkins of Livermore Falls, and former wife, Belinda McDonald Amburg.

He was predeceased by his son, C.J. Amburg, Jr., son-in-law, Larry Pond, Jr.; father, Lloyd Clifton Amburg, stepfather, Clayton Thurlow Wilkins; brothers, Leroy, William, Rodney and Michael Bailey. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 20. at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m. prior to the funeral services at the funeral home. Interment will be held at a later date at Strickland Cemetery, Strickland Loop, Livermore Falls, Maine.

