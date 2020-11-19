WOODSTOCK — At its Nov. 17 select board meeting (via Zoom), while discussing department reports, Woodstock Selectman Shawn Coffin asked Town Manager Vern Maxfield if he could reach out to the Woodstock Historical Society to see if they’ve ever documented anything on the “Old Perham Fireplace”.

According to Coffin, Perham, who was supposedly one of first settlers in Woodstock, built a cabin in the woods in the late 1700s. Growing up Coffin said he heard stories about the fireplace, which still remains on Spruce Mountain today, but was never able to locate it until recently coming upon it while hunting.

Coffin said he believes the Perham family still owns roughly an acre of land near the fireplace today.

In other news, Maxfield said that the Koskela Road has been paved.

Maxfield also said that 65 residents filled out the Broadband survey, which was recently available online asking residents about internet service in their area. Maxfield acknowledged that the internet access varies greatly throughout town, but believes it is “coming along.”

Maxfield said resident Chandler Simpkin approached him about further expanding the towns marijuana ordinances in relation to growing and farming. Simpkin told Maxfield he wanted to discuss this idea with selectmen at one of their future meetings.

Selectman Ron Deegan said the town should focus on one ordinance at a time. They currently have drafted ordinances for medical marijuana and retail sales.

Voters approved a moratorium for marijuana ordinances on Nov. 3.

Selectmen will next meet on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 5 p.m.

