AUBURN — In an effort to help children and families in need, Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish and Catholic Charities Maine are working together to host “Jolly Gifts,” an initiative that aims to offer support to parish and community members as they prepare for Christmas.

All are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy or gift to the “Jolly Gifts” display in the entrances of the parish churches (Sacred Heart Church, 8 Sacred Heart Place, and St. Philip Church, 2365 Turner Road) between Nov. 21 and Dec. 13. Participants can also drop off their donations during business hours at the offices of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 24 Sacred Heart Place, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

“Gift suggestions would be simple board games, dolls, action figures, arts and crafts activities for older children, or sports items,” said Deacon Denis Mailhot, parish social ministry coordinator for Immaculate Heart of Mary. He said the parish was overwhelmed by donations last year.

All items donated will be given to Catholic Charities Maine to distribute to families in need who have been referred to the organization by community partners.

For more information or to make a financial donation, contact Mailhot at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 207-782-8096, ext. 1203, or Bill Wood of Catholic Charities Maine, [email protected]

