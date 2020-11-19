Reusable bag sales to help Hope Association

RUMFORD — Beginning Monday, Nov. 23, the What Not Shop will sell cloth reusable shopping bags to support Hope Association. The washable bags are $4 each.

The What Not Shop, at 85 Lincoln Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 207-364-2139.

Auburn public schools taking part in food program

AUBURN — Auburn Public Schools has announced its participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program.

Providing meals through CACFP will enable Auburn public schools to increase access to meals for students enrolled at after-school programs. Meals are provided at no cost.

For more information on days and availability, contact 207-333-6658, ext. 4.

Clover looking for ‘Merry & Bright’ donations

AUBURN — Clover Health Care is sponsoring its first “Merry & Bright” campaign to help lift the spirits of its residents and staff this holiday season. Between Nov. 27 and Dec. 14, anyone interested may donate a decorated live or artificial tree or wreath to adorn the outside of the Clover campus. The facility will take care of lighting the trees, leaving the creation of holiday magic to the participants.

Donna Rousseau, director of activities for Clover, said, “With COVID impacting all our social calendars this year, making some holiday magic for our residents and the staff who care for them has never been more important. Besides, who doesn’t love to make magic during the holidays?”

Whether traditional or whimsical, ornate or simple, everyone’s unique sparkle is welcome. Contact Rousseau at 207-784-3573, ext. 205, for questions or to arrange for the delivery of a tree or wreath. Decorated trees and wreaths will not be returned.

Wreath light purchases to benefit Special Olympics

RUMFORD — Team Leaping Lizards will hold a Wreath of Hope fundraiser for Special Olympics now through Thursday, Dec. 31.

For $5 a light those wishing can recognize those they love while supporting the local Special Olympics team. A blue light is in memory of a person or pet, a yellow light is for friendship or love and a green light is in honor of someone serving or has served in the military.

The Wreath of Hope will be displayed outside Hope Association, 85 Lincoln Ave., and a list of purchased lights will be displayed inside and on the Facebook page.

Lights can be purchased at Hope Association, the What-Not-Shop and at hopeassociation.org. For more information, call 207-364-4561.

Financial aid topic of MEOC virtual sessions

The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will host free individualized sessions on financial aid for adults 19 and over looking for a new career or returning to higher education. The virtual sessions will be held at 9 and 11 a.m. and 1 and 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Preregistration is encouraged. All sessions are subject to change. To register or for more information, call 1-800-281-3703 or visit meoc.maine.edu.

