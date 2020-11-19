A woman and child watch Lewiston police officers interview a woman in an apartment on Sabattus Street in Lewiston Thursday morning moments before they moved to her apartment to talk with her. Several dozen plainclothes officers, detectives, and officials from other law enforcement agencies were seen canvassing the area around Sabattus, Nichols and Wood streets throughout the morning across the street from where a shooting took place Wednesday. The events were unrelated, according to an official on the scene. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

LEWISTON —Authorities are investigating an attempted child abduction that happened at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday on Wood Street, according to police.

The child is reported to be safe and uninjured.

Detectives have been canvassing the area of Sabattus and College street, asking neighbors to help identify surveillance photos of a male walking across the street. He’s described as Black, from five-feet-six to five-feet-10-inches tall, with a thin build.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives follow up leads, according to a media statement released by Lt. David St. Pierre.

If anyone has any information about this case, they are urged to call Detective Joe Philippon at 513-3001, ext. 3320. The police department will continue to update this investigation as information becomes available.

This story will be updated

A woman is interviewed by Lewiston police officers Thursday morning on Sabattus Street. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
crime, lewiston maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles