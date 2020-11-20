LEWISTON — Police are continuing to search for a man believed to have information about an attempt to abduct a child early Thursday morning on Wood Street.
The photo of a person of interest in the incident was released Friday by police, showing a hooded man described as being a Black man of average build and height with “scruffy facial hair.” He is believed to be transient or homeless, according to a media statement released Friday.
Police are hoping someone will recognize the man or have information about the incident. Contact Detective Joe Philippon at 513-3001, ext. 3320 or dispatch at 207-784-6421, ext. 1.
The child was reported to be safe and uninjured.
On Thursday, detectives canvassed the area of Sabattus and College streets, asking neighbors to help identify surveillance photographs of a male walking across the street.
This story will be updated
