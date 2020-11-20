GREENE — After a COVID-19 outbreak with four positive cases at Greene Central School, Superintendent Kimberly Brandt announced students there will be entirely remote until Nov. 30 starting on Friday.

“Based on recommendations from the Maine (Center for Disease Control), we are cleaning the school and moving to fully remote teaching and learning,” Brandt wrote in a letter to parents.

The four cases happened within a 14-day period. Parents were encouraged to monitor themselves and their students for symptoms.

“We have had various numbers of people in quarantine,” she said Friday. “Unless we have another positive case, most everyone will be able to return on Nov. 30.”

The Greene school is the only one currently impacted. Last month, 26 people had to quarantine after two positive COVID-19 cases associated with Tripp Middle School and the district’s Transportation Department.

