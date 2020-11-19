SCARBOROUGH – Sandra Holt of Cumberland passed away on Nov. 16, 2020 of an acute illness at the age of 52. She was born in Syracuse, N.Y. on Oct. 6, 1968, the daughter of Roger and Anita Masse Jutras.

Sandy attended Lewiston schools graduating from Lewiston High School in 1986. In 1990 Sandy graduated from Husson College at the top of her class with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and passed her CPA exam shortly after. Sandy went on to work for Ernst and Young, Cole Haan / Nike, and her latest employment was with Tyler Technologies as director of financial accounting.

Sandy’s greatest pleasure in life was spending time with her family. Family trips were especially meaningful to her and as a family they visited Hawaii, Ireland, made multiple trips to Florida and the Caribbean as well as spending a week rafting through the Grand Canyon. Sandy was adored and will be remembered for her cheerful, energetic personality and compassionate nature.

She is survived by her husband, Richard, to whom she was married on March 21, 1992; two children, Ryan and Danielle; brother, Roland; her parents; and Josie, her little Yorkie.

We would like to thank our extended families, friends, our neighborhood and the greater Cumberland community for all the well wishes, support and love that they have shared. The outreach has been truly amazing. A special thank you as well to the doctors, nurses and staff at Maine Medical Center in Portland and Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough for the excellent care that they provided.

You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Sandra’s life by visiting her guest book at http://www.jonesrichandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

A memorial visitation will be held at Jones Rich and Barnes on Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, we are limited to 50 people in the funeral home at a time and we ask all attending to wear masks. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, 775-3763.