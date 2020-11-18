AUBURN – Rena Bouchard, 86, a resident of Sabattus, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Hospice House of Androscoggin after a short illness with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Fort Kent on Jan. 6, 1934, the daughter of Adelard and Roseanna (Raymond) Long. Rena married Romeo Bouchard on April 19, 1952. They had four wonderful kids together and celebrated 63 years of marriage. She was employed over 40 years at the former Gould and Scammon, retiring in 1995. She was a member of Holy Family Church and the DAV axillary. Rena prioritized family either visiting or hosting family gatherings. Her grandkids meant the World to her. Her hobbies included playing cards, bingo, making puzzles and patchwork quilting.

Survivors include one son, Lenny Bouchard and wife Marianne, two daughters; Cathy Bouchard and Lisa (Tremblay) Bouchard, two sisters; Cecile Theriault and Jean Gendron, and one sister in law, Lorraine Long, as well as four grandchildren; Rosalie, Courtney, Austin, and Hunter.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Romeo, a son Carl, a brother and four sisters.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 4-7 p.m., at Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston, Maine 04240. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday Nov. 20, 11 a.m., at Holy Family Church.

