DEAR SUN SPOTS: We have a few old brass candlesticks that are weakening at the joints. Is there anyone in your Rolodex who could solder them so that they are safe to use again? — Barbara, Lewiston

ANSWER: CM Almy in Pittsfield can fix those candlesticks for you. The company specializes in selling and refurbishing many types of brass fixtures. Call 1-800-225-2569 and the nice customer service people will connect you to the Maine facility. You can then make an appointment to drop off your candlesticks or you can arrange to have them mailed.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a problem and a suggestion. I read all your advice and truly appreciate your helpful information. However, I was puzzled to read the Nov. 16 advice to a lady needing genealogy chart assistance because I hadn’t read any previous advice letter concerning the topic. I also consulted the local library’s copies of the Sun Journal and found there was no such printed newspaper on Monday, Sept. 14, and there is no longer a Monday newspaper to be seen there. I have no idea if there is some way to access Monday’s newspaper, if there is one. I do not have a computer and know of many that do not.

I would respectfully ask if the Sun Journal could print your column in the “real newspapers” so your faithful non-computerized fans don’t miss any of your valuable advice columns.

I sent a copy of your Nov. 16 column to a friend of mine who is really into genealogy in case she might be interested in helping the person who made the request. — Virginia, no town

ANSWER: Thanks for passing that genealogy request on to your friend! I understand your concern and you aren’t the first person who has been dismayed by the fact that there is only a digital edition of the Sun Journal on Mondays. This decision was made for various reasons by those in the print media business who really are striving to find viable ways to keep local newspapers up and running.

I am not one of those decision-makers. However, I do the best I can to keep my little corner of the world, which includes Sun Spots Land, up and running. This column is published five days a week, Monday through Friday. To see Monday’s edition, you can subscribe to the digital version of the paper and log in at the library if you want to read the Monday Sun Spots. Another idea is perhaps you can make a deal with a friend who subscribes to the Monday e-paper and ask them to print the column out for you.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the Nov. 9 Sun Spots about the Spectrum billing issue, on March 18, 2020, Governor Mills signed into law LD 2031 An Act To Require A Cable System Operator To Provide A Pro Rata Credit When Service Is Canceled By A Subscriber. Paul should contact the Maine Attorney General’s Office to request assistance in negotiating with Spectrum. — Kathleen, no town

ANSWER: This is the email: [email protected] or call 626-8849. The mailing address is Attorney General’s Consumer Information and Mediation Service, 6 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333

