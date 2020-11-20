FARMINGTON — The 6th Annual Christmas Day dinner will be held by takeout service this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Meal delivery won’t be possible.

Arleen Masselli, owner of Knowlton Corner Farm, and Amanda Beane hosted the first dinner at the Chesterville Town Hall in 2015.

The idea was born after a fire destroyed a barn and stable at Knowlton Corner Farm in December 2011.

The community’s response made Masselli want to give back.

The annual meal was moved to Harnden’s Masonic Hall in Wilton in 2016. Donna Dashnau got involved then and the 3C Society was formed.

“It’s still us, we just formalized it. We’re a small group of women who came together with the common goal of making a positive impact in the community,” Masselli said in a phone interview Tuesday, Nov. 17. “Our mission is to inspire friends and community members to come together and make a difference in the lives of others.”

The menu will consist of ham, mashed potatoes, squash, cranberry sauce, homemade coleslaw, rolls and a choice of apple or chocolate cream pie, Masselli said. The meal is free and open to any member of the community.

Pre-register by calling Masselli at 207-778-6520 by Dec. 22. Any food allergies should be noted at that time.

Donations of rolls, cranberry sauce, canned pineapple chunks, maraschino cherries, prepared brown gravy and assorted cookies or fudge, without nuts, are being sought, Masselli said. Apple and chocolate cream pies, or cash to purchase items, would also be appreciated, she added.

Help is also needed Dec. 24 to help with peeling, cutting and prepping the meal. The time is yet to be determined, Masselli said.

In accordance with CDC guidelines all volunteers and staff will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing during meal preparation and delivery, she said.

“Call me if interested in donating. Donations should be delivered to Knowlton Corner Farm Dec. 23,” Masselli said.

“Only a small group is needed Christmas Day,” she said. “People will drive in at the Masonic hall, pick up their meal, then go to a second station where Santa’s elf will be giving out cookie/fudge bags. People won’t have to get out of their vehicles at all.”

Meals may be picked up from 12 to 1 p.m. at Harnden’s Masonic Hall, Bryant Road, Wilton.

filed under: