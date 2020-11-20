WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, Nov. 10
Men’s High Game scratch: Stephen Adams 214; Jagger Bullen 200, Tony White 184.
Mens High Series scratch: Stephen Adams 564; Tony White 526; Jagger Bullen 481
Mens High Game handicap: Stephen Adams 255; Jagger Bullen 251; Dan Sweeny 242;
Mens High Series handicap: Stephen Adams 687; Frank Cushman 663; Ryan Cushman 647
Women High Game scratch: Mariah Barden 190; Peggy Needham 173; Judy Cubby 137;
Women’s High Series scratch: Mariah Barden 456, Peggy Needham 453 Judy Cubby 359
Women’s High Game handicap: Mariah Barden 236; Judy Cubby 233 Cleo Barker 220 Women’s High Series handicap: Judy Cubby 647; Cleo Barker 620; Jenna Bullen 595
Wednesday Night Ladies Nov. 11
Teams #4- 60-28, Designs by Darlene 57-31, Mines in the Gutter 52-36; Bowling Belles 46-43, Just One More 45-43
Games: Kay Seefeldt 170, Vicky Kinsey, 162, Lisa Dude 151, Trish Davis 142, Kelly Couture 141, Lynn Chellis 139, Jackie Willett 134, Michelle Young 133.
Series: Kay Seefeldt 444, Vicky Kinsey 406, Michelle Young 374, Natasha Richard 373, Lisa Dube 366, Lynn Chellis 363, Jackie Willett 356, Kelly Couture 354.
